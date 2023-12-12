Durban's dirty beaches: Municipality says 'high E. coli levels are common because city experienced heavy rains'

The eThekwini Municipality has said that most of its beaches are “excellent” or “acceptable” in terms of the level of E. coli in the water, based on joint test results with the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology. This is a breakaway from the city’s usual testing partners, Adopt a River and Talbot.

On Monday, the city published its joint results with Talbot, which showed that the six sites it tested at all recorded exceedingly high levels of E. coli. All six beaches, namely Ushaka, Point Beach, South Beach, North Beach, Battery Beach, and Country Club Beach, were closed due to unsafe conditions. These results were based on a test conducted on December 7.

On Tuesday, the city claimed the water was safe for use after it was tested again on December 11. It said the areas tested for high levels of E. coli have no recreational use. “These results show improvement in water quality, as most are compliant with acceptable standards for recreational use. These beaches are either “excellent” or “acceptable”.

“The three beaches with “poor” water quality results, which are Glenashley, Virginia, Umgeni South Beach, and Umgeni River, are non-bathing and have no impact on recreational use,” the city said on Tuesday. As it stands, 11 beaches, including the six that the city tested with Talbot, are closed. On Tuesday, IOL asked the municipality what contingencies were placed, given that many of the beaches were not safe options for tourists.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the closed beaches will have no impact on tourism. Sisilana’s response is ineffectively saying that the municipality is blaming the high levels of E. coli in the water on the rain and not on the fact that its infrastructure is broken. “There are many other tourist attractions that visitors frequent, such as the Valley of 1000 Hills, a tour of the city onboard a Ricksha Bus, where tourists explore the vibrancy and warm ambience of the city. Township tourism is also thriving.

“The beaches with poor results and currently closed are 11 (including the six jointly sampled with Talbot) out of 23 bathing beaches. Our residents and visitors can still make use of the 12 beaches that remain open for swimming. The number of open beaches could increase as testing and sampling continue. We do not foresee any impact on tourism,” Sisilana said. “The high E. coli levels are common because the city has experienced heavy rains since last week. Usually, when it is raining, fewer people tend to visit the beach as opposed to when the weather is hot and sunny.” Durban has also lost its Blue Flag beach status.