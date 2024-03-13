Durban’s dirty strike: eThekwini mayor details plans to clean up City

The South African Municipal Workers Union has issued a notice to all striking staff to return to work. According to eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, most employees have returned to work, especially in the hardest hit units of engineering, electricity, water and sanitation.

"We are confident that today the number has increased which gives us hope that the service delivery challenges we have been facing will now be resolved," Kaunda said. Addressing media in a briefing at the Durban City Hall, Kaunda said the strike, which started on February 27, has claimed the life of one staffer and left scores others injured. The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday said 13 staff, arrested on charges of public violence; and tampering, damaging, or destroying essential infrastructure have been released on R2,000 bail each.

"We convey our condolences to Ms Kunene, a supervisor at the a Cemetery and Crematoria Department in Umlazi who passed away over the weekend. We trust that the police will speed up the investigations so that perpetrators of this crime are brought to book," Kaunda said. He confirmed that police are investigating two counts of attempted murder. Kaunda said 1,891 employees have been given notices of misconduct, 88 employees dismissed for their participation in the strike and a further 81 placed on precautionary suspension.

He said those set to undergo disciplinary hearings have been given their dates on which to appear. Kaunda said 300 volunteers have been assigned with cleaning up the Durban central business district and smaller business districts in Pinetown, Isipingo, Verulam, oThongathi and Hillcrest as well as healthcare facilities and businesses. "We anticipate that we will be able to clear the waste backlog within two weeks, especially in the vast southern region of the city from Umlazi up to Umkomazi," Kaunda said.

Furthermore, at a provincial level, in collaboration with the private sector, a total of 18,000 volunteers will be deployed across the municipality to clean up strike-stricken areas. Kaunda said electricity unit teams are also working to repair electrical faults. Along with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), a task team has been set up to facilitate engagement with all affected parties to resolve issues raised by workers.