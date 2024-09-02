Durban’s Hilton Hotel is back in business!

Durban’s iconic Hilton Hotel is officially back in business.
On Monday, eThekwini Municipality confirmed the re-opening of the hotel, three years after it closed in January 2021.
"The hotel’s re-opening will also be adding to the luxury executive accommodation inventory of the City of Durban and will significantly benefit the City's tourism economy as we mark the start of Tourism Month celebrated annually in September to promote domestic travel," the City said.
The hotel is situated in a prime location within the city's business tourism Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) precinct.
This area also houses the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre and the Durban Exhibition Centre, making it an appealing option for delegates, as it provides convenient travel from accommodation to conference venues.
eThekwini Municipality mayor, Cyril Xaba, said the hotel's return to business will enhance the City's business case when bidding for national and international conferences.
He said apart from enhancing the tourism experience for visitors, the re-opening of the hotel will contribute immensely to job creation.
"The Hilton Hotel is also a great added advantage for the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, which is situated near the hotel. When the Durban ICC conducts their product promotion, it will be characterised by the easy accessibility to prestigious accommodation which further instils business travel confidence," Xaba added.
IOL News