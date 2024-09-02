Durban’s Hilton Hotel is back in business!

On Monday, eThekwini Municipality confirmed the re-opening of the hotel, three years after it closed in January 2021.

"The hotel’s re-opening will also be adding to the luxury executive accommodation inventory of the City of Durban and will significantly benefit the City's tourism economy as we mark the start of Tourism Month celebrated annually in September to promote domestic travel," the City said.

The hotel is situated in a prime location within the city's business tourism Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) precinct.

This area also houses the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre and the Durban Exhibition Centre, making it an appealing option for delegates, as it provides convenient travel from accommodation to conference venues.