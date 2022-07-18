Durban’s Hyper by the sea post office closes its doors

Durban - The much loved branch of the South African post office based at the Hyper by the Sea shopping complex, in the Durban north area, will be closing its doors for good. From July 23, the Hyper by the Sea branch will merge with the Durban north branch of the post office at 60 Adelaide Tambo Drive, according to Sapo (South African Post Office) spokesperson Johan Kruger.

Kruger said that the staff and point of sale equipment from the Hyper by the Sea branch will be deployed to other branches in the area. Post boxes from the store will also be moved. The Hyper by the Sea post office was frequented by Durban North residents as well as residents from around the City due to its relatively fast turnaround times as compared to other branches that did car licence renewals. “The Hyper by the Sea post office will merge with the Durban North post office from 23 July 2022. The Durban North post office is at 60 Adelaide Tambo Drive, Durban North.

“One of the most popular transactions at post offices is the renewal of car licences, and the function for renewing vehicle licences will be available at the Durban North post office. Almost 570 000 motor vehicle licences were renewed at post offices in KwaZulu-Natal in the previous financial year,” Kruger said. Kruger was quoted saying in a Northglen news report that the store closed because its rental agreement had come to an end. It is the second time within the space of two years that the Hyper by the Sea branch has closed its doors, following the closure in November last year.

Residents commenting on the post online were gutted that the Hyper by the Sea was closing its doors, with one Facebook user calling it “the best post office”. Amy Loader said: “Something’s just doesn’t make any sense … I was there today and they are so friendly and helpful. I drove all the way from Ballito (about 50km away) especially to use them.” Dawn Bragin said: “How very sad if this is true. It served such a huge community. Parking at the post office in Durban North is an absolute nightmare.”

Many others also commented about the poor parking facilities at the St Andrews branch. IOL