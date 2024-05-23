Durban’s iconic Roma Revolving Restaurant remains intact following late night fire

Durbanites, let’s all breathe a collective sigh of relief because our beloved Roma Revolving Restaurant remains intact following reports of a fire late on Wednesday night. Durban Fire Division Commander, Nqabakazi Nqoro, told IOL that a call was made regarding the fire at a property in Durban Central at around 11.30pm.

“We arrived on scene and saw smoke emanating from the roof. The fire was very small and we were able to contain and extinguish it,” she said. Only a section of the verandah above the restaurant was damaged. It is believed that the area is currently under renovation.

An employee at the restaurant confirmed that a small section at Roma Revolving’s Roma Skyy, a deck above the restaurant, caught fire. It is believed that the fire was started from a cigarette butt left in a flower pot on the deck.

Receiving reports of a fire at Durban’s iconic Roma Revolving Restaurant.

Video : Supplied pic.twitter.com/O9Nc53Wuey — llɒᴙ ɘᴎᴎA⁻ɘꙄ (@seannerall) May 23, 2024 Roma Revolving was opened in Durban in 1972 and is situated on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.

According to its website, Roma was officially opened in February 1973. The Roma was born from a concept pioneered by Bartholoeo Ribero, Turi and Gino Leopardi and is now owned by the Reelin Group and managed by the Leopardi brothers. It is the only genuine revolving restaurant in the southern hemisphere and the third of its kind in the world.