Durban’s N2 and N3 highways identified as crime hotspots

Durban - The N2 north and southbound carriageways at Chesterville and the N3 eastbound between the Pavilion offramp and the EB Cloete Interchange have been identified as crime hotspots where opportunistic criminals prey on stranded motorists.

According to Blue Security media liaison, Andreas Mathios, as lockdown measures have relaxed and road travel increases, motorists must be extra vigilant more especially as the festive season approaches.

"Scenarios are being created causing damage to vehicles and forcing them to come to a stop on busy highways, where potential criminals are lying in wait to strike. More and more incidents are occurring which have been caused by the placing of rocks on key routes and the criminals who do this are wanting to disable vehicles so they can attack and rob the occupants," he said.

Mathios said although the locations can change at any given time, when the Blue Security Durban community support team patrolled major routes on Thursday morning to pinpoint hotspots in an around the greater Durban area, they found that the N2 north and southbound highways as well as the N3 eastbound just after the Pavilion offramp, to be hotspots.

Last month, a woman was stabbed and robbed when her vehicle broke down on the N2, northbound highway at Spaghetti junction.