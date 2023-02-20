Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Hospital finally receives water

Durban - One of Durban’s busiest hospitals is finally receiving piped water after being without the essential commodity for days. Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi has been without water for more than two weeks after a pipe burst.

The eThekwini Municipality said piped water started flowing to the hospital on Sunday following the completion of the construction of the 400mm diameter steel pipeline. “The City’s Water and Sanitation team worked tirelessly on the construction of the pipeline, which required re-routing to avoid damage to the South Coast Bridge on Umlaas Canal,” the City said in a statement. “The construction was done parallel to a temporary line, which assisted in supplying water to areas such as Glebelands, Mega City and surrounding areas while the permanent pipeline was being constructed.”

The City said affected residents were receiving water from tankers. On February 7, the KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC appealed for calm and patience while the situation was being resolved. As part of their contingency plan, the department said drinking water for patients and staff was being supplied through 5-litre water bottles, and there were 30 JoJo water tanks installed at strategic parts of the hospital.

In addition, a water tanker from the eThekwini Municipality was stationed full time in the hospital and providing water. At the time, the hospital had almost 900 patients. “The sterilisation of instruments is being done at King Edward and Clairwood hospitals without any problems.”

