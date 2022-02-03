DUT announces campus closures ahead of students march on Friday

DUT said this would be done to protect staff and students as a march is set to take place from Curries Fountain to the Steve Biko campus on Friday.

Durban - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has announced the temporary closures of its Steve Biko, Ritson and ML Sultan campuses on Friday.

“In the past, such planned protest gatherings have turned violent. Therefore, the university wants to mitigate the risks attached to the protest action, DUT’s Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan, said.

He said all DUT staff currently working on these campuses were requested to liaise with their line managers to work remotely on the day. “Staff and student access to these three campuses will be prohibited tomorrow. The University’s campus protection team will remain on-site to monitor the situation,” Khan said.

The Steve Biko campus, the Ritson campus and the ML Sultan campus will reopen on Monday, February 7.