DUT scientists find alarming levels of E.coli at 11 Durban beaches

The Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at Durban University of Technology (DUT) conducted water quality testing at some of Durban's prominent swimming and non-swimming beaches and found that only three were safe. According to Professor Faizal Bux, director of DUT’s Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology, the findings from the 14 beaches that were evaluated were concerning.

He revealed that 11 beaches, including Ballito Tidal Pool, Westbrook Beach, Umdloti Beach, Glenashely Beach, Virginia Beach, Umgeni River, Umgeni River mouth, Laguna Beach, Country Club Beach, Bay of Plenty, and Addington Beach, had high levels of Escherichia coli (E.coli) in the water. Prof Bux showed that only two beaches, Bronze Beach and Umhlanga Lighthouse, had acceptable levels of E. coli in the water and were classified as ideal, whereas Ushaka Beach had lower levels. “Compared to the other Durban beaches, Ushaka Beach showed lower levels of E. coli. The water quality at 11 beaches were ‘critical’ and the IWWT scientists advises beachgoers that these beaches should not be used for recreational purposes until the E.coli levels drop to acceptable standards,” Bux said.