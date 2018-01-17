Students stand in queues waiting to register at the Durban University of Technology's Steve Biko Campus. File Picture: Independent Media/AfricanNewsAgency/ANA Archives





STUDENTS at the Durban University of Technology want the registration process at the institution halted until the issue of fee-free registration is resolved.

Yesterday students led by student organisation South African Student Congress members prevented fellow students from paying deposits that would confirmed their registration for this academic year.

Sasco said students paying registration fees was contrary to the announcement for free education that was made by President Jacob Zuma who had said student “coming from poor families were entitled to free education".

“We have asked that registration should be stopped completely until this issue of the registration fee is resolved, They (DUT) are saying the students who have NSFAS funding will have the deposit reimbursed, we know that is not going to happen,” said Sasco DUT-Durban Branch secretary Sibusiso Mabaso.

“We went to the registration venues and disrupted the registration processes today,“ he said.

Mabaso also said they were not sure how the registration process will be carried forward.





“The staff members of DUT are also on strike.”

There are concerns that the problems at DUT could delay the start of the academic year because the registration of first year students has been disrupted which might have a knock on effect on the registration of returning students next week.

On Wednesday, DUT had said although registration had been affected it was continuing and encouraged students to register online.

At the University of South Africa (Unisa) students said on Thursday that there had been no registrations in Durban as university staff were still on strike.