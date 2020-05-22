DUT to host virtual graduation ceremony for more than 7000 students

Durban - More than 7000 students from the Durban University of Technology will graduate next month as DUT plans to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on June 10.

According to DUT senior director of corporate affairs, Alan Khan, the virtual graduation ceremony will take place in order to honour all of the graduands who were meant to graduate in April and May 2020.

"A total number of 7832 students will graduate, comprising 4 480 women and 3 352 men. Of that number, 7 692 will be graduating with their undergraduate qualifications whilst 140 will graduate with post-graduate degrees," he said.

The faculty of Management Sciences has the highest number of graduates, with a total number of 1 902.

Following close by is the Faculty of Accounting and Informatics with a total number of 1670 graduates set to graduate in the virtual ceremony on 10 June 2020. The Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment with a total number of 1040 graduates is next, followed by the Faculty of Applied Sciences with a total number of 718, the Faculty of Health Sciences 693 graduates and the Faculty of Arts and Design with 476 graduates.