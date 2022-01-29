e-Hailing driver killed in KwaMashu shooting

Durban - An e-hailing driver was killed in a shooting on the M25 in KwaMashu on Friday. Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the the incident occurred on the M25 at the Besters offramp.

"A member of Reaction Unit South Africa was on patrol in the area at approximately 05:47am when he was flagged down by a passer-by requesting assistance for the seriously injured driver," he said. Balram said the Reaction Officer contacted the RUSA Operations Centre and requested medics to be dispatched to the scene.

"On arrival, an extensively damaged white Toyota Avanza was discovered in the emergency lane. It appeared to have overturned. The driver suffered life threatening injuries and died at the scene," he said.

Police are investigating further. In a separate collision, a woman died in a three-car pile-up at the intersection of Umgeni and Alpine roads on Friday afternoon. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Rowan Scandroglio, said emergency teams worked to stabilise the woman, believed to be in her 40s, on the scene however despite there attempts her injuries were too severe and she went into cardiac arrest. She was declared deceased at the scene.