Concern is high as the number of attacks on e-hailing taxis continues to rise. Picture: AP

DURBAN - The swift response by police officers with the assistance of security guards, has led to the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly trying to hijack an e-hailing taxi driver in Morningside in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. "It is alleged that the suspects requested the driver to take them from Windermere to Florida; on the way they grabbed him and robbed him of his belongings including vehicle keys," Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

Detectives who were driving past were alerted and swiftly responded, chasing the suspects. The suspects were arrested and taken to Berea Police Station for detention. A case of robbery and attempted carjacking was opened at Berea police station for investigation.

The suspects would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday. One of the suspects had been linked to a hijacking case of another e-hailing taxi driver which was opened at Newlands East Police Station in June this year, in which the driver was also stabbed.

One of the suspects was clad in municipal uniform and it was confirmed that he was not a municipal employee. Police were continuing to investigate to ascertain if they could link the suspects to similar pending cases in Durban and surrounds, Mbhele said.

