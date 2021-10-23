Eat local: Five food places you absolutely have to try in Durban

IF there is one thing that no-one can argue about, it is that Durban has some of the best food in South Africa. We list five food places in Durban, featured on #EatLocal, that you should definitely try.

IOL’s #EatLocal platform is a free listing and marketing platform for food-related businesses. It aims to connect neighbourhood food-related businesses to their local communities, in a bid to support and boost local businesses, and to help keep the national economy going. Q’BNS Eatery

Q’BNS Restaurant (aka Q’BNS Eatery) in Umhlanga offers a wide variety of freshly-made food as it offers seafood, sushi, vegetarian dishes, grilled meats and authentic local curries. But what makes Q’BNS Eatery one-of-a-kind is its large and delicious offerings on their seafood dishes platters, fresh line fish and have become a sought-after sushi eatery in Durban. You can also enjoy indigenous crunch veg sushi dish, a dish they designed as a first in SA.

Contact number: 031 561 6103 or 031 561 6104 WhatsApp number for bookings: 081 573 1855 Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Luna’s Kitchen Luna’s Kitchen is a family-owned diner/takeaway. The diner operates with qualified-trained chefs, who make sure every dish is memorable. Enjoy a filling breakfast, a mouth-watering burger (there are vegetarian options too) or, if you are in a rush, you can even get a tasty meal on the go. Contact number: 031 563 4399 or 0826931182

Email address: [email protected] Wicked Donuts What is not to love about donuts? Wicked donuts handcraft American-Style Gourmet Donuts. They use traditional methods, combined with their own signature dough recipe, to create a truly “Wicked Donut” experience. They also encourage their donut loving customers to donate to the #R10GoesALongWay cause.

Contact number: 060 741 9910 Email: [email protected] Oohmami

If you are in mood for some Asian food, you will love Oohmami. This lovely food stand serves delicious home-made Asian steamed buns, paired with a range of delectable fillings. The steamed bun (called a bao, pronounced “bow”) promises to take your tastebuds on an unforgettable journey.

WhatsApp contact number: +27 72 976 5391 Email: [email protected] Little Food Table

Little Food Table might have ’little’ in its name but is big on flavour. Those on the North Coast can enjoy a host of tasty home-cooked meals such as rotis, burgers, curry, grilled food, Indian food, snacks and Tikka and breyani. There is also a variety of vegan and vegetarian food. Contact number: 062 793 2159 Email address: [email protected]