Eat local: Five food places you absolutely have to try in Durban
Share this article:
IF there is one thing that no-one can argue about, it is that Durban has some of the best food in South Africa.
We list five food places in Durban, featured on #EatLocal, that you should definitely try.
IOL’s #EatLocal platform is a free listing and marketing platform for food-related businesses.
It aims to connect neighbourhood food-related businesses to their local communities, in a bid to support and boost local businesses, and to help keep the national economy going.
Q’BNS Eatery
Q’BNS Restaurant (aka Q’BNS Eatery) in Umhlanga offers a wide variety of freshly-made food as it offers seafood, sushi, vegetarian dishes, grilled meats and authentic local curries.
But what makes Q’BNS Eatery one-of-a-kind is its large and delicious offerings on their seafood dishes platters, fresh line fish and have become a sought-after sushi eatery in Durban.
You can also enjoy indigenous crunch veg sushi dish, a dish they designed as a first in SA.
Contact number: 031 561 6103 or 031 561 6104
WhatsApp number for bookings: 081 573 1855
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Luna’s Kitchen
Luna’s Kitchen is a family-owned diner/takeaway. The diner operates with qualified-trained chefs, who make sure every dish is memorable. Enjoy a filling breakfast, a mouth-watering burger (there are vegetarian options too) or, if you are in a rush, you can even get a tasty meal on the go.
Contact number: 031 563 4399 or 0826931182
Email address: [email protected]
Wicked Donuts
What is not to love about donuts? Wicked donuts handcraft American-Style Gourmet Donuts. They use traditional methods, combined with their own signature dough recipe, to create a truly “Wicked Donut” experience. They also encourage their donut loving customers to donate to the #R10GoesALongWay cause.
Contact number: 060 741 9910
Email: [email protected]
Oohmami
If you are in mood for some Asian food, you will love Oohmami.
This lovely food stand serves delicious home-made Asian steamed buns, paired with a range of delectable fillings.
The steamed bun (called a bao, pronounced “bow”) promises to take your tastebuds on an unforgettable journey.
WhatsApp contact number: +27 72 976 5391
Email: [email protected]
Little Food Table
Little Food Table might have ’little’ in its name but is big on flavour. Those on the North Coast can enjoy a host of tasty home-cooked meals such as rotis, burgers, curry, grilled food, Indian food, snacks and Tikka and breyani. There is also a variety of vegan and vegetarian food.
Contact number: 062 793 2159
Email address: [email protected]
IOL