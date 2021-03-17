ECD centres urged to ensure details are updated for Stimulus Relief Fund
DURBAN - The Department of Social Development is appealing to Early Childhood Development Services and Organisations to update their information for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund.
All information needs to be updated by Saturday, March 20.
The DSD urged EDs to ensure that all the information that is captured on their applications is correct. Failure to do so may result in the applications being rejected.
It said as part of the ongoing verification process - in addition to the 98 applications of deceased persons that have been previously reported, 3 729 applications have now been found to be made by government employees who are on the PERSAL System.
"It is important to note that the Department will not process any payments if applications have bank and staff verification inaccuracies as a result of wrong information submitted by applicants. Therefore, it is important for applicants to verify their details and do the necessary corrections to enable payment," a spokesperson for the DSD, said.
The common issues that have been picked up as previously reported are:
– Incorrect ID numbers and names of applicants (in most the name and surname of employees and their ID numbers are not the same as stated in their Identity Document)
– Incorrect banking information (the status of bank verifications can be checked on the Central Supplier Database (CSD) website
– Incorrect addresses
– Incorrect classification of being either a funded or unfunded service
– Incorrect documents being uploaded i.e. NPO registration certificates instead of partial care registration certificates
Applicants may be logged onto https://ecd.gov.za/ecd/login. This should be done by using the reference number received when applications were sent to the GovChat platform. If there is a need for any assistance, applicants must contact the call centre on 0800 089 666.
IOL