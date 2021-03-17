ECD centres urged to ensure details are updated for Stimulus Relief Fund

DURBAN - The Department of Social Development is appealing to Early Childhood Development Services and Organisations to update their information for the ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund.

All information needs to be updated by Saturday, March 20.

The DSD urged EDs to ensure that all the information that is captured on their applications is correct. Failure to do so may result in the applications being rejected.

It said as part of the ongoing verification process - in addition to the 98 applications of deceased persons that have been previously reported, 3 729 applications have now been found to be made by government employees who are on the PERSAL System.

"It is important to note that the Department will not process any payments if applications have bank and staff verification inaccuracies as a result of wrong information submitted by applicants. Therefore, it is important for applicants to verify their details and do the necessary corrections to enable payment," a spokesperson for the DSD, said.