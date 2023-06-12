ECR Big Walk to march on despite ‘extortion’ attempts by KZN Athletics

The East Coast Radio Big Walk is set to go ahead on despite KwaZulu-Natal Athletics trying to 'extort' money from event organisers. "The Big Walk, now in its 19th year, does not require sanctioning from KZN Athletics since it is not a timed, athletic, or competitive event. The results cannot be used as a qualifier for any race," ECR said.

The station added that each year, they ensure compliance by fulfilling all logistics requirements through meetings with the city. ‘’Only upon approval by eThekwini do we begin planning the event. The Big Walk strictly adheres to all necessary safety protocols as the safety and well-being of our walkers are our highest priority,’’ ECR said. Furthermore, ECR said the eThekwini Municipality, SAPS, Durban Metro, and Sports and Recreation had sanctioned the event and expressed their full support for its continuation.

KZNA issued a statement last week demanding a share of proceeds from the upcoming Big Walk event taking place next Sunday. KZN Athletics vice-president Mandla Mngomezulu said the organisation was the sole administrator and controller of athletics in the province. Their definition of “athletics” included events such as track and field, road running, race walking, cross country, trail and mountain running. Therefore, ECR’s Big Walk fell within those categories and “ought to be sanctioned”. The athletics body has called the event illegal and discouraged citizens from participating, saying they would not be safe. It raised doubts about the availability of insurance should there be serious incidents.

Speaking to the Sunday Tribune, ECR MD Boni Mchunu said the event was not a competition, was not timed, and results could not be used as a qualifier. Therefore, there was no need for the event to be licensed. ‘’The Big Walk is scheduled for June 18, and ECR is excited to host thousands of KZN walkers for a fun-filled family day out,’’ ECR said. In 2019, KZNA was thrust into the spotlight after more than 120 clubs voted to remove the Executive Board in his entirety after disputes. The board was suspended pending a disciplinary process for undermining the integrity and authority of Athletics SA. In 2018, the board was placed under administration following reports of irregularities.