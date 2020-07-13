Education Department shocked at ‘cruel’ killing of Durban principal
Lindokuhle Moses Madonsela, principal of Sibonise Primary School, was shot dead outside the school on Friday.
KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said: “We are calling on anyone who may have information to contact the local police station.
“It is very disheartening to be faced with such an incident just when we are still grappling with Covid-19 and have just reopened our schools.”
He said the department was working with police to bring the perpetrators to book.
“We call for calm at this point in time and for the police to be allowed to do their work.
“We will send our psychological services unit to the school on Monday (today).
“As the department we would like to pass our condolences to the bereaved family,” added Mshengu.
DA MP and Uthukela constituency head Alf Lees said the party extended its heartfelt condolences to the Madonsela family in this time of tragedy and loss.
He said Madonsela was a brother of a DA activist in uThukela.
The Mercury