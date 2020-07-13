Education Department shocked at ‘cruel’ killing of Durban principal

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has expressed shock at the “cruel” killing of a KwaMashu school principal.

Lindokuhle Moses Madonsela, principal of Sibonise Primary School, was shot dead outside the school on Friday.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said: “We are calling on anyone who may have information to contact the local police station.

“It is very disheartening to be faced with such an incident just when we are still grappling with Covid-19 and have just reopened our schools.”

He said the department was working with police to bring the perpetrators to book.