Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Effects of the KwaZulu-Natal flood in numbers

Khokhoba informal settlement residents digging for bodies trapped under the rubble after the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, on 13 April 2022. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 37m ago

Durban: While the recent destructive floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal made international news, the effects of the large-scale disaster are still being felt and according to authorities, will be felt for a long time.

Some of the effects of the flooding, in numbers:

435 people declared dead.

55 people injured.

54 people missing.

17 438 homes affected.

6 278 people left homeless.

7 245 people living in shelters after their homes were destroyed.

R955.4 million in damages to rail infrastructure.

R1 billion in damages to water and sanitation infrastructure.

R17 billion needed to fix overall damages.

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - Containers in iSipingo Prospecton blown away by heavy winds and flooding scattered around the area and inside flooding water. Picture; Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

14 days some people went without water and electricity, post flooding.

R6.5 million raised by KZN, East Coast Radio and Gift of the Givers for flood relief.

R1 million the Chinese government donated towards flood relief.

In the Durban area alone:

South Africa - Durban - 12 April 2022 - Debris washed up at the Durban Beach in front of the Durban Country Club from the flooding Umgeni River. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

110 SMMEs affected at a cost of R20 269 400.

R431 million in damages to the manufacturing sector.

R33.5 million in damages to the warehousing and logistics sector.

South Africa - Durban - 13 April 2022 - Adopt a River called in the troops, Oceans Alive, Green Corridor , The Litter Boom project and some municipality support to clean up the debris on the beaches from the flooding. Planet care are carting away PET ( plastic bottles) and Pick n Pay have provided refreshments to volunteers near Blue Lagoon. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

R18.1 million in damages to the construction industry.

R46.9 million in damages to the retail and wholesale sector.

R12.6 million in damages to the agricultural sector.

IOL

