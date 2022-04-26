Effects of the KwaZulu-Natal flood in numbers

Durban: While the recent destructive floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal made international news, the effects of the large-scale disaster are still being felt and according to authorities, will be felt for a long time.
Some of the effects of the flooding, in numbers:
435 people declared dead.
55 people injured.
54 people missing.
17 438 homes affected.
6 278 people left homeless.
7 245 people living in shelters after their homes were destroyed.
R955.4 million in damages to rail infrastructure.
R1 billion in damages to water and sanitation infrastructure.
R17 billion needed to fix overall damages.
14 days some people went without water and electricity, post flooding.
R6.5 million raised by KZN, East Coast Radio and Gift of the Givers for flood relief.
R1 million the Chinese government donated towards flood relief.
In the Durban area alone:
110 SMMEs affected at a cost of R20 269 400.
R431 million in damages to the manufacturing sector.
R33.5 million in damages to the warehousing and logistics sector.
R18.1 million in damages to the construction industry.
R46.9 million in damages to the retail and wholesale sector.
R12.6 million in damages to the agricultural sector.
IOL