Efforts to restore Tongaat museum highlight heritage challenges

Plans are afoot to revive the Tongaat Museum, situated at the town’s old train station, which has fallen into disrepair and become a home to vagrants. The Tongaat Ratepayers Association stated that they will be keeping a close eye on the Tongaat Museum Project after a motion was passed in the eThekwini Council, on Thursday, to revive it. The Old Railway Station Ticket Office, identified as the museum’s location, is one of Tongaat’s oldest buildings and stands as a testament to the town’s past.

The association’s secretary Jay Govender said the train station had been declared a national monument several years ago, and after writing to several departments for assistance, none was forthcoming. Govender said the neglect of the museum building is evident and neither was there any security in place to protect it from vandalism. Govender said criminals had stolen the geyser from the ceiling recently and that the inclement weather caused the roof to collapse. “We will follow it up rigidly and not leave anything to chance to ensure we finally get a museum to showcase our diverse cultures and heritage. Tongaat was and still is an important north-coast town. Sadly the services have deteriorated in the last decade,” she said. Councillor Yogis Govender, DA caucus chief whip, said that the Tongaat Museum project, approved by the eThekwini Council in 2019, was envisioned as a vital cultural and historical landmark for the community. Councillor Govender explained that the project was unfortunately shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the site neglected and led to vandalism and structural deterioration.

“Six years later, no tangible progress has been made, despite the site's historical significance, the project has faced significant challenges, besides the pandemic, which is administrative inertia. Despite the council's approval in 2019, the transfer of the property to the Parks, Recreation, and Culture (PRC) department, essential for budget allocation, has been stalled,” said councillor Govender. “Correspondence to the city suggests that officials from the real estate department have been unresponsive to requests for the property transfer from real estate to PRC, for years. This lack of action has created a bottleneck, preventing the PRC from allocating the necessary funds to restore the site. The delay raises questions about accountability and the prioritisation of heritage projects within the municipality,” added councillor Govender. She called for officials to be held accountable for their inaction. Councillor Govender said the community deserves clear answers about the delays and a commitment to resolving them. Without decisive action, the museum's potential remains unrealized, and Tongaat risks losing a vital piece of its history.

"Tongaat boasts a deep and vibrant history, particularly tied to its sugar industry and the legacy of indentured labourers. The proposed museum was meant to safeguard this heritage, ensuring that future generations understand the town's evolution and the contributions of its people to the political landscape of South Africa and the rich multi-cultural heritage," said councillor Govender. Councillor Govender said reviving the museum project is not just about restoring a building; it is about reclaiming Tongaat's narrative.