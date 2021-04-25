Eight bust for Mooi River farm attack

DURBAN - EIGHT men linked to a farm attack on Friday, were arrested following a high speed chase, just hours after the incident.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the men accosted the farm owner who had been seated in his office at the time.

"The men entered his office and held him up at gunpoint. They robbed him of his jewellery, laptops, a watch, cellphone, firearms and the contents of the safe. The victim’s legs and hands were tied before the suspects fled the scene in their vehicles," Naicker said.

He said once the robbery was reported and roleplayers sprang into action, one of the suspects' vehicles was spotted on the N3 freeway driving towards to Pietermaritzburg.

"Police officers from Mooi River SAPS, the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit and Pietermaritzburg Public Order Police together with security officers from Magma security pursued the vehicle. Following a high-speed chase, the team were able to intercept the vehicle at Camperdown where five suspects including a female were placed under arrest," he said.

Naicker said the suspects were found in possession of five firearms as well as other items belonging to the victim. The suspect's vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

He added that following further investigation, the team proceeded to KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested whilst a second vehicle as well as six firearms were seized.

"The men were found in possession of jewellery and other items taken during the robbery. The eight suspects, who are aged between 24 and 51, are expected," Naicker said.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi applauded police officers and security officials for their swift response.

"The excellent working relationship that exists between security officials and police officers on the ground which has resulted in the arrest of these notorious criminals must be commended. I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team that succeeded in capturing these thugs.

“We encourage all role-players in the crime fighting sphere to continue to pool our resources and collaborate to defeat the scourge of criminality," Mkhwanazi said.

IOL