Eight injured as Durban taxi travelling at ‘high speed’ ploughs into them

Durban: Eight people were injured after a taxi veered into pedestrians in the Overport area in Durban on Wednesday (July 20). Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med paramedics said the service attended a collision involving a minibus taxi and multiple pedestrians on Felix Dlamini Road.

“Reports from the scene are that a minibus taxi veered off the roadway at high speed, running over eight pedestrians before smashing through a brick wall.” Van Reenan said one person sustained critical injuries and was treated and stabilised at the scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being rushed to a nearby hospital. In a separate incident, there was a multiple vehicle collision on the M4 Southern Freeway near the Jacobs off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

Many people were injured in a crash involving a truck and multiple vehicles on the M4 Southern Freeway. Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said it was alleged that a truck lost control and collided into multiple vehicles. Many people were injured, he said. Jamieson urged people to avoid the area as traffic was severely affected. IOL