Eight people have been killed in a head-on collision on the N2 highway near Umzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.





According to the provincial transport department, the accident on Sunday evening, involved a VW Golf carrying eight passengers including four children which collided head-on with a bakkie.





The department said the driver of the bakkie escaped the crash unharmed, but was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the legal limit.





He was apprehended on the scene and taken to Hibberdene SAPS where he was expected to be charged.





The department said Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda had instructed a team of forensic experts to fast-track investigations into the cause of this horrendous crash.

MEC Kaunda said he was concerned with lawlessness on the province's roads and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased .





“It is always worrying to experience a loss of so many lives in one crash. It is mostly disturbing to note that four of the deceased are children whose future has been robbed due to negligence and lawlessness."



