Eight robbery suspects arrested after Ballito shoot-out

Durban - Eight suspected armed robbers have been arrested after three of them were wounded in a shoot-out with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers following a business robbery in Ballito, south of Durban, the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal said on Saturday.

SAPS officers from Umhlali, Inanda, KwaDukuza, and Phoenix conducted an intelligence-driven operation, searching for robbery suspects at Inanda, Newtown A, on Friday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement.

Police identified a house on Ntiyane Road and instructed the occupants to open the door. However, gunshots were fired at the police officers and three men were wounded in a subsequent shoot-out.

"Police arrested eight men and three of them were taken to hospital under police guard. The suspects, aged between 21 and 24, were detained at Inanda police station and will be charged for attempted murder, possession of [illegal] firearms, and possession of suspected stolen property."

Mbele said that at about 2.50 am on Friday morning, a security guard was accosted by a group of men at a business premises in Ballito who then tied him up, using cable ties.