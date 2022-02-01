Eight security guards nabbed for Madadeni rank shooting due back in court next month

Durban - Eight security guards accused of killing two taxi drivers at the Itheku Taxi Rank in Madadeni last week, have been remanded in custody following their court appearance on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said a group of people were standing at the taxi rank when they came under fire.

Gwala said two taxi drivers, Njabulo Shezi (34) and Charles Hadebe (39) were shot and succumbed to their injuries at the scene. "Two additional taxi drivers were injured and were transported to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Madadeni police were alerted of the shooting and they swiftly responded to the scene," she said. The suspects were traced to Newcastle where they were found hiding at a rented house.

"With the assistance of the Newcastle Public Order Police, eight suspects aged between 29 and 39 were placed under arrest. During the arrest it was discovered that the suspects are security guards," Gwala added. Police seized four AK47 rifles, four pistols and 90 rounds of ammunition. A vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the offence was also seized by police for further investigation.