Eight-year-old girl washed away in Mandeni river

Emergency workers have recovered the body of an eight-year-old girl who was swept away while trying to cross a river in Mandeni. According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, two adult females and a child were attempting to cross a river when the child was washed away.

“It is alleged that during early hours of this morning an adult female together with her 8-year-old child on her back and an adult female friend attempted to cross the Mandeni River. “The child and the adult friend was said to have been washed away by the fast flowing river whilst the mother managed to get herself to safety. “IPSS Medical Rescue together with the aid of the K9s conducted a river search.

“Approximately 2 kilometres downstream the K9 had lead the members to a pile of debris in the middle of the fast flowing river. “The members had investigated and found the lifeless body of a child amongst the debris. The body was retrieved and handed over to Sundumbili SAPS members who were on scene.” She said despite the torrential rains and turbulent waters they continued the search for the other adult.

“After covering a total distance of 4km river, the search was suspended. “Further information revealed that the friend that allegedly drowned was located alive and safe at her home.” Meyrick said an inquest docket was opened at SA Police Service. IOL has approached the provincial police for comment and the story will be updated.

“Our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.” Emergency workers have urged people to take precaution during heavy rainfall. “The recent flooding in Ladysmith has lead to many rivers in KZN becoming flooded. We urge people to avoid crossing low-laying bridges during this time.”