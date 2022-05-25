Eight years behind bars for KZN man caught with child pornography

Durban - A 30-year-old KwaZulu Natal man, who was convicted for being in possession of child pornography, has been jailed for eight years. Storm Malcolm Andrews was convicted in the Port Shepstone Regional Court on Tuesday.

According to KZN police, they received information that Andrews was in possession of videos containing child pornography, on March 30, 2021. “Detectives from Provincial Family Violence and Child Protection Unit, Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation section proceeded to Union Street, in Uvongo, where the accused was arrested. “He was found in possession of videos containing child pornography. His cellphone was seized for further investigation and a case of possession of child pornography was registered at Margate SAPS.

In a separate incident, in August last year, KZN man Tayib Galdari was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, after pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography. Police found 50 images of child pornography on Galdari’s cellphone. The 22-year-old’s name will also be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders and he was declared unfit to work with children.

