Elderly man appears in court for selling ammunition

Pretoria – A suspect who is 65 -years-old appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s court for allegedly selling ammunition at Clermont in KwaDabeka. The man was arrested on Thursday after he was found with 338 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. The suspect’s firearm was also seized for further investigation.

During the operation, police to went to another area where they arrested a 44-year-old man after he was found in possession of cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of R85 000. Police also confiscated R2 580 which the suspect had on him. Investigation conducted by police revealed that the suspect is out on bail for a similar offence.