Port Elizabeth - Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on Monday in Msundusa Street in Sobantu, Pietermaritzburg, where a minibus taxi struck down a 77-year-old woman, the medical emergency service said in a statement. Netcare 911 said the woman sustained serious injuries and life support systems were used at the scene to stabilise her before she was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the patient had sustained serious injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise her.

In other incidents in the province, three men believed to be in their 30s were injured on Monday morning when the bakkie they were travelling in went down an embankment in Crammond, ER24 said in a statement.

"ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at 8.27am to find another service already in attendance. A bakkie was found at the bottom of an embankment.

"Three men found in the vehicle were treated for minor to moderate injuries" before they were taken to the Northdale Provincial Hospital for further care

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

