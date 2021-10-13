Eldos fatal bus crash raises anxiety ahead of festive season, says Mbalula

Pretoria – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was shocked and saddened by news of the bus Eldos bus crash that took the lives of at least 10 people and left approximately 60 injured at Colenso in KwaZulu Natal. The Eldo bus, travelling from Durban to Johannesburg, crashed on the N3 northbound close to the Bergville off-ramp on Tuesday morning.

Mbalula said the fatal crash heightens anxiety within the authorities as the festive season, characterised by increased travel, approaches. “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic crash that has claimed so many lives. Many of our people depend on public transport to travel long distances across the country. This accident heightens their anxiety as we approach the festive season, leaving families with a heavy burden of burying loved ones lost in this tragic manner,” said Mbalula. “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We remain steadfast in our commitment to work with all stakeholders and road users in ensuring our roads are safe, and those using them behave responsibly.”

The ministry of transport said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was sending investigators to the crash scene and would be conducting “a thorough investigation on the root causes of the crash”. Eldos Coaches said a blow-out of the front wheel tyre appears to have caused a horror crash on the N3. The company issued a statement expressing regret at the accident involving one of its coaches at around 11am on Tuesday.

The coach departed from Durban Station at approximately 6.45am and was travelling to Johannesburg, the company said. “We are doing our best to assist all passengers that were on board. All emergency and medical services are present on the scene,” said the bus operator. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said, on arrival at the scene, the bus was found to have left the highway rolling several times before coming to a rest.