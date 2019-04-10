DA leader Mmusi Maimane and DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Solly Msimanga unveil the DA's Mandela poster. File picture: Mogomotsi Magome.

Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has offered a reward of R50 000 for information on DA poster defacement, removal or interference after posters were ripped off poles in Durban. The DA’s Dianne Kohler Barnard, in a statement, said the party had opened three cases of theft with SAPS in the past month. The latest case involved posters ripped off the poles in the Umhlanga CBD, she said.

“The brazen manner in which the theft was conducted, demonstrates the criminality of the act. The perpetrators used fake number plates when committing the crime.

These criminals have also shown their utter disrespect for the democratic processes of this country. We also opened a case of theft, after 60 - 80 DA posters disappeared from poles along the M4 this week.

In fact the DA has one of which was last month against a contractor, after our posters were removed and replaced with advertisements.”

She said the party wants police to use the CCTV footage and the testimony of eyewitnesses to conduct investigations that lead to the arrests of the perpetrators.

“Should the SAPS fail to act against the perpetrators, the DA will raise the matter with the Provincial Police Commissioner, and if necessary escalate this matter to the National Police Commissioner and the IEC.

“Due to constant assaults on our posters, the DA is now announcing a cash reward of R50 000 for information on DA poster defacement, removal or interference, when such information leads to successful prosecution of the offender. Indeed, it is a criminal offence to interfere with a party’s election poster in any way.”

KZN IEC spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said the theft of posters was a criminal offence and a breach of the electoral code of conduct.

He said the DA had not yet brought the theft of posters to their attention.

Political Bureau