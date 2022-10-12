Electricity restored to most parts of Durban after Tuesday night’s massive power outage

Durban - Electricity has been restored to most areas across Durban, following a massive power outage on Tuesday night. Areas in the south, north and west were impacted. Just after 8pm, residents reported lights flickering for two or three seconds before a that lasted until midnight in some areas.

The City's Msawakhe Mayisela said there was a major trip at the Klaarwater substation which is a key supply point to the City from Eskom. eThekwini Municipality said power was restored late on Tuesday night, area by area. "This is done this in a controlled and very careful sequence to limit the risk of further faults and further damage There is, unfortunately, confirmed extensive damage at our Shallcross substation, which could take up to 48 hours to repair, so, unfortunately, some customers in this area will remain off for now," the City said.

Teams had been deployed to affected areas to restore supply to as many customers as possible, as quickly as possible, and further details would be released after the areas had been inspected. "These inspections will cover an extensive area of overhead HV lines from the Klaarwater area as far as Waterfall in the outerwest. The strong winds and lightning around 19h00 to 20h30 appear to have been the primary cause of the faults, but this cannot be confirmed 100% at this stage. We can confirm that the supply has been restored to all substations, with the exception of Shallcross," the City said.

