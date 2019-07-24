eThekwini fire and rescue services on Wednesday morning rescued two men at a construction site in Clare Estate, Durban, Netcare 911 reported. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - eThekwini fire and rescue services on Wednesday morning rescued two men from a construction site in Clare Estate, Durban, Netcare 911 have reported in a statement. Netcare 911 said the emergency service responded to reports of a structural collapse at a construction site in Clare Estate, where two adult male construction workers were building a wall when the structure collapsed on both of them.

The Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services managed to free both men from the rubble, Netcare 911 said in the statement.

Netcare 911 said that the men were assessed at the scene and had sustained moderate injuries. They were then taken to by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

"Circumstances leading up to the structural collapse will be investigated by the relevant authorities," Netcare 911 said.

African News Agency (ANA)