Emergency teams rescue woman in six-hour mission after she allegedly jumped from Howick Falls view point

Emergency teams in KwaZulu-Natal worked for six hours to rescue a woman who had allegedly jumped from the Howick Falls viewing point on Tuesday. Roland Robertson of Midlands EMS said emergency personnel rushed to the scene following reports that a woman had jumped from the view point.

He said when teams arrived on scene, they were met by people who saw that had taken place. “It was confirmed that a person had jumped from the view point and fallen down the cliff side,” he said. Robertson explained that rescue teams were quickly deployed to the scene and found the woman suspended in the trees.

A woman was rescued after allegedly jumping from the rails at Howick Falls in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied A woman was rescued after allegedly jumping from the rails at Howick Falls in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

A woman was rescued after allegedly jumping from the rails at Howick Falls in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied “She was critically injured and needed urgent advanced life support intervention. South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue, in conjunction with Mountain Rescue, set up a rope system to hoist the critically injured patient to safety,” he said. “Midlands EMS advanced life support paramedics, along with a doctor and trauma surgeons who were on the scene, assisted in the rescue operation,” Robertson added. He said teams set up a rope system to hoist the woman back up to the view point, where trauma surgeons and additional Midlands EMS advanced life support paramedics were waiting to receive the patient.