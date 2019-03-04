Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg - Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane has broken her silence over her alleged assault at the hands of her partner Mandla Maphumulo, aka Mampintsha, saying she was still emotional about the incident. Earlier on, a livestream video began circulating on social media, showing Maphumulo repeatedly hitting the "Wololo" singer during what appears to be an argument.

Since then, Simelane was removed from the couple's Westville home by her family and urged to open a case against the Big Nuz star.

Simelane on Monday afternoon posted a short message via her Twitter account, thanking everyone for their messages of support.

The starlet said she was in no position to give interviews, as she was "emotional about the situation" but added that she would issue a statement on social media platforms later on in the day.

Greetings

We would like to thank everyone for the messages support about the early morning video. unfortunately Babes can't be able to have any interviews for now as she is still emotional about the situation. She will issue the statement on her social media platform later today — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) March 4, 2019

Police have since confirmed that a docket of inquiry has been opened into the matter and urged Simelane to open a case at the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, support continues streaming in for the self-proclaimed Gqom queen from all walks of life in the wake of the incident.