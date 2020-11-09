Employee who hired hitmen to kill former colleagues appears in court

Durban – An employee who was fired from work for being intoxicated and then allegedly hired hitmen to kill some people at his internal disciplinary has been remanded in police custody. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara Ramkisson said three men made their first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “They face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and malicious damage to property.” The accused Thandokulu Zungu, Mlungisi Ngwabe and Nhlaganipho Gumede were expected to apply for bail on November 24.

In an earlier statement police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an employee of a company in Pietermaritzburg allegedly arrived at work intoxicated and was dismissed after an internal disciplinary hearing was conducted.

“All those that were part of the hearing including witnesses were attacked.”

Mbele said the victims included a security guard, 44, and his son, 24, who were fatally shot in their home in January.

Another female security guard, 40, was shot and injured at Imbali in January in 2019.

“The presiding officer had his vehicle and home at Sweetwaters set alight and also received death threats in July 2019.”

Mbele said all these cases were reported to the Plessislaer police station and were assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

“On November 5, police arrested two men and they were charged.”

Mbele said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests could not be ruled out.

