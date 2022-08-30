End the month off with R82m Powerball jackpots

Durban – The Ithuba National Lottery said R82 million in Powerball jackpots was up for grabs tonight. The Powerball is at an estimated R64m, and PowerBall Plus at an estimated R18m.

“We create multimillionaires on a regular basis, and we want you to be part of our winner’s circle,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “It is exciting to see our jackpots grow at a significant rate, therefore increasing the value of jackpot winnings for the next multimillionaire.” Mabuza urged players to purchase their tickets at National Lottery retailers, the banking app or lottery website.

Winners of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from accredited financial advisers. In July, a Pretoria man bagged R100m in the Powerball jackpot. The winner walked away with R99 983 308.10 from the July 19 draw.

He spent R150 on a ticket he bought through the First National Bank banking app and opted to select his numbers manually. Ithuba said the man had come forward to claim his “life-changing” jackpot but had no plans to quit his job, despite winning such a significant amount. IOL