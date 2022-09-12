Eskom alternates between Stages 2 and 3 load shedding this week: here’s what you need to know

Durban: Eskom has announced that load shedding would continue this week. Last week, Eskom implemented Stage 4 load shedding following a breakdown of several units.
On Saturday, Eskom said a generation unit at Kendal was forced off-line for emergency repairs while a unit each at Majuba, Lethabo and Camden power stations, as well as Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique, were shut for critical planned maintenance in preparation for the week.
By Sunday, Eskom announced a reduction in the load shedding stage. However, load shedding is scheduled for the rest of the week.
"Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 until 5am on Tuesday, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 5am on Tuesday and remain in place until Friday.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said sufficient progress had been made in recovering the emergency generation reserves, and it was anticipated that the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes will be replenished by Monday morning.
He said that by Sunday, a generation unit each at Arnot and Majuba power stations returned to service.
"Eleven generation units are anticipated to return to service, helping to ease the capacity constraints. This includes approximately 1 300MW of capacity from the Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique. A generation unit each at Tutuka Power Station and at Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme were forced off-line for emergency repairs," he said.
