Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding from midday today until 11pm on Sunday

DURBAN – Stop what you're doing and charge your phone, power bank and laptop. In fact, make yourself that cup of coffee right now because Eskom has just announced Stage 2 loadshedding from midday today until 11pm on Sunday.

In a statement issued a few minutes ago, Eskom said loadshedding was necessary due to loss of generation capacity overnight.

“Loadshedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves which will help to contain the stage of loadshedding required,” Eskom said.

It added the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable and should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of loadshedding might change at short notice.

Eskom said two generation units and the Kusile power station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units.