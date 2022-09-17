Eskom announces Stage 5 load shedding

“Regretfully, the breakdown of five generating units overnight and this morning, with a combined capacity of 2 400MW, has necessitated the escalation of load shedding to Stage 5 from 10am this morning. This load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Monday,” said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

He said should any further breakdowns occur, higher stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice.

“On Sunday, through a media briefing, Eskom will provide the outlook of the load shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service,” he added.

A unit each at Kusile, Arnot and Camden, as well as two units at Duvha power station tripped. While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to escalate the load shedding to stop the use of the emergency generation reserves and begin the replenishment thereof ahead of the week.