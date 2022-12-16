Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 16, 2022

Eskom announces Stage 6 load shedding after failure of eight generating units overnight

Picture: Itumeleng English

Published 1h ago

Durban - Eskom has implemented Stage 6 load shedding.

"This was necessary due to the failure of eight generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on Open Cycle Gas Turbines and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves.

Eskom will give a full update in due course," the utility said in a short statement.

In a previous statement, Eskom said that since Tuesday morning, a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba, Matla and Duvha power stations had been taken offline for repairs and planned maintenance.

“In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Hendrina power stations has contributed to the capacity constraints. A generating unit each at Grootvlei, Camden, Kriel, Majuba power stations returned to service,” it said.

The rolling blackouts are wreaking havoc on municipal infrastructure.

WATCH: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigns

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the City suffered multiple power outages affecting several areas due to load shedding.

"Trip-outs after load shedding is due to in-rush currents when networks are switched back on. To minimise possibilities of trip-outs, residents are advised to switch off non-essential appliances during load shedding," he said.

The announcement comes in the wake of Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter’s resignation. Eskom said De Ruyter had agreed to remain at the helm while the search for his successor gets under way.

De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30-days’ notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor. His last day at Eskom will be March 31, 2023,” said Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana.

IOL

