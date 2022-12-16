"This was necessary due to the failure of eight generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on Open Cycle Gas Turbines and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves.

Eskom will give a full update in due course," the utility said in a short statement.

In a previous statement, Eskom said that since Tuesday morning, a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba, Matla and Duvha power stations had been taken offline for repairs and planned maintenance.

“In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Hendrina power stations has contributed to the capacity constraints. A generating unit each at Grootvlei, Camden, Kriel, Majuba power stations returned to service,” it said.