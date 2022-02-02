Eskom confirms Stage 2 load shedding from 11am

"This loadshedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night," Eskom said in a statement.

Durban - Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 11am today (Wednesday) until 5am on Monday.

It said since the weekend it has utilised significant amounts of emergency generating reserves, which have now been depleted and need to be replenished.

Eskom will use this period of load shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

"A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have also contributed to the current supply constraints.