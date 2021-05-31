Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

DURBAN - Eskom has confirmed that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow.

“This load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front settling in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units,” Eskom said.

The generation supply constraints would persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increased the likelihood of load shedding.

“Breakdowns currently total 14 560MW of capacity, while another 2 300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

It said some generation units were expected to return to service starting this evening.

“This would help ease the strain. This, however, is not sufficient to eliminate the high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week,” Eskom said.

