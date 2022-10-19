Eskom downgrades to Stage 3 load shedding

Durban - Eskom has downgraded load shedding to Stage 3 from 4pm today and tomorrow. Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, said this was in order to replenish dam levels at the pumped storage stations.

“This load shedding will be extended until 5am. Similarly, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Friday and continue until 5am on Saturday,” he added. On Monday, Eskom announced Stage 4 load shedding due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations. Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts has received an update from Eskom on its more than 20 recommendations to the power utility back in 2019.

One of the points discussed was the Medupi and Khusile power stations. Eskom noted that they had been given a budget of R145 billion for Medupi and R161bn and to date, for Medupi, they have R18.95bn outstanding for costs while for Khusile, Eskom has a remaining cost of R14bn. Eskom also revealed that following a fire at Khusile that caused significant damage to a generating unit, they would not be able to meet the 2023 deadline.

Eskom said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. The power utility said it had suffered a loss of R3.8bn as a result of state capture. Several high-ranking Eskom staffers face various charges. A candle-lit picket led by the trade union Saftu was expected to take place at Eskom’s head office in Sunninghill on Wednesday night. IOL