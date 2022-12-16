Eskom explains why Stage 6 has been implemented ‘until further notice’

Durban – Just when you thought it was safe to plan your event, Eskom announces another stage of load shedding. This also means more work for the Eskom worker who switches us on and off!

It explained that eight generating units broke down overnight and this morning.

“This necessitated the excessive use of Open Cycle Gas Turbines and pumped storage generation and Stage 6 load shedding was implemented at 8.30 this morning. The inability to pump water overnight at the pumped storage schemes and the low diesel levels has resulted in critically low emergency reserves which needs to be conserved,” Eskom said.

The utility giant said since Thursday afternoon, breakdowns of a unit each at the Duvha, Grootvlei, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo, and Camden power stations occurred as well as two units at Kendal Power Station.