Eskom hints at possibility of load shedding, thanks to back to back cold fronts

DURBAN - AS parts of the country prepare to battle another icy cold front, Eskom has warned that the inclement weather could place severe pressure on the power system. The South African Weather Service has announced that a succession of cold fronts was expected to sweep across the country this week.

A cold snap is expected to hit Gauteng, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as -5 degrees Celsius from Thursday, while possible flooding and heavy rain is expected along the Garden Route in the Western Cape. "The system is currently performing relatively well and Eskom is not expecting to implement load shedding at this point," the service provider said. Eskom has not implemented load shedding since June 13 June, due to an improvement in the performance of the Generation fleet. However, the cold front will increase the demand for electricity thereby, putting pressure on the power system.