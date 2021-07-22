Eskom hints at risk of load shedding as cold weather wreaks havoc on generation capacity

DURBAN - Eskom has once again urged residents to brace for load shedding should further generating capacity losses occur. The utility giant announced this afternoon that because of the severely cold weather in parts of the country, coupled with the loss of some generation capacity, it might be forced to implement load shedding at short notice should there be any further generation losses.

“The system is currently severely constrained, and it is anticipated that towards the evening peak, the system will come under additional pressure due to high demand for electricity,” Eskom said. Residents were urged to reduce the use of electricity in order to help ease the pressure on the power system between 4pm and 9pm. Breakdowns currently total 12 984 megawatts (MW), while planned maintenance is 2 924MW of capacity.