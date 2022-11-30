Eskom hits back at claims its delaying SSA’s vetting of Group CEO Andre De Ruyter

Durban - Eskom has hit back at allegations that it’s delaying the State Security Agency's (SSA) vetting process of its CEO Andre de Ruyter. In a short statement, Eskom said it was not aware of any request by the SSA for any documentation on its CEO dating back to June.

“Only in October 2022 did Eskom receive the vetting documents, Z204 forms, for processing by the CEO who has been in this position since January 2020 and other executives," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. He said Eskom has been updating Parliament on the delays in this process regularly over the past three years. "It is therefore inaccurate to claim Eskom has delayed the vetting process of its executives.

“Since the receipt of this form the vetting process for the executive team has commenced in earnest, and Eskom will do everything possible to complete this process as soon as possible,” Mantshantsha said. The Mail and Guardian reported that Parliament's standing committee on public accounts was informed by Deputy Minister in the Presidency for State Security Zizi Kodwa, said they did not receive the documents. The documents were supposed to be supplied in June.

