Eskom hoping to ease load shedding woes, Stage 3 expected for the weekend

There could be a bit more light at the end of this Stage 6 dark load shedding tunnel in the next few days, with Stage 3 expected by the weekend. Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, said Stage 6 would continue until Wednesday with Stage 3 kicking in by the weekend.

Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 following the breakdown of generation units at the Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo, Majuba and Camden power stations. “Further, two generating units at the Lethabo Power Station were shut down due to coal constraints as the New Vaal Mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of the heavy rains. “The three running units are operating at minimum capacity and are at risk of shutdown should the coal supply constraints not be resolved,” Eskom said in a statement.

De Ruyter said there are 3 766 megawatts out on planned maintenance. He said they were intending to return units at Lethabo and Camden to service at least by the end of the week. He said this would alleviate the current restraints and reduce risk.

“Given that we are running our open gas turbines hard, we have no option but to implement Stage 6. “By Thursday, we will start phasing down the stages. We are able to utilise our open cycle gas turbines and we are able to procure diesel with the backing of National Treasury,” he said. De Ruyter said production had also been impacted by the recent inclement weather.

