Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 9pm

The utility giant announced that a shortage of generation capacity, coupled with the severely cold weather in parts of the country, have forced the implementation of stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 9pm.

“Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi Power Stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system.

“Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon have now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages,” Eskom said in a statement.

It said breakdowns currently total 14 137MW while planned maintenance accounts for 2 924MW of capacity.