Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding from 5pm

DURBAN - ESKOM has confirmed that due to delays in returning generating units, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm this evening.

Eskom said the delays in returning generating units at Kusile and Majuba power stations mean that load shedding will be implemented until 10pm.

"These constraints have been exacerbated by the high winter demand brought about by the colder temperatures," it said.

Breakdowns currently total 15 49MW of capacity while planned maintenace is 1 273MW of capacity.

Eskom said the likelihood of load shedding is high for the rest of the week as the power system remains constrained and vulnerable.

These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 17:00 and 22:00, when the winter demand is the highest.

IOL